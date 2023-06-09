Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview man accused of refusing medical treatment for wife

Frank Adams, Jr.
Frank Adams, Jr.(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man has been arrested after refusing to allow EMS to transport or treat his severely ill wife.

Frank Adams, Jr., 77, was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly refusing to allow Longview EMS to care for his wife, who he had neglected to take for dialysis treatment. Adams’ wife was reportedly unresponsive and having apparent trouble breathing, having already missed several treatments. After Adams refused to allow EMS to transport the woman to a hospital, Gregg County deputies were called to assist.

According to the report, Adams resisted the deputies when they arrived, and he was placed under arrest after they entered the home with force. EMS then reportedly retrieved the woman and took her to a Longview hospital, where the report said she was still in critical condition in the ICU.

Adams was booked into the Gregg County Jail for a charge of injury to the elderly/disabled on a $5,000 bond.

