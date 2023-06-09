Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Longview contracts assessment for city employee pay increase

Longview City Manager Rolin McPhee speaks on recent city government employee pay study.
By Mack Shaw
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A new study contracted by the city of Longview sheds light on employee pay within city government.

At Thursday night’s city council meeting, Longview City Manager Rolin McPhee said the practice of bringing in a third party for an employee pay assessment is both standard and important to stay consistent with comparable governments.

“And the reason we do that is to retain and also recruit, and to remain relevant with our competitor cities,” McPhee said.

According to McPhee, general government employees make up about a third of total government positions. 270 positions are filled by civilians out of 870 total budgeted government roles. The recent review shows that Longview is behind comparably sized cities like Tyler.

According to McPhee, allocating $1.8 million of the city budget to the employee pay bumps would put them at 95 percent of the average.

“So, what we’re going to do with the numbers is review those in consideration to see what we can fit within our budget based on our projected revenues for the coming fiscal year,” McPhee said.

The city implemented a similar increase for law enforcement positions in the last fiscal year that brought them up to the competing standard of Tyler.

Once the 2024 budget has been drafted it will be voted upon by the council.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Ray Miller, Jr., 21, is in the Gregg County Jail.
Longview police make arrest following discovery of body inside burned home
The City of Gladewater has rescinded it boil-water notice.
Gladewater police say suspect in custody, shelter order lifted
Regal Longview
Regal Longview movie theater announces closure
Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
County Clerk Karen Phillips files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Smith County
Bull escapes trailer while owner eats tacos in Denton, 3 hour chase ensues
Bull escapes trailer while owner eats tacos in Denton, 3 hour chase ensues

Latest News

Fire Marshal Kevin May said the burn house lets them practice detailed scenarios.
Longview Fire Department ready to train with new facility
Evie White, 9, of Pine Tree, beckons Walmart shoppers to come to her lemonade stand, the...
Pine Tree girl brings back lemonade stand to benefit Hiway 80 shelter
Pine Tree girl brings back lemonade stand to benefit Hiway 80 shelter
Longview City Manager Rolin McPhee speaks on recent city government employee pay study.
Longview contracts assessment for city employee pay increase