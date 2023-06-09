Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Inmate on work detail escapes Morris County Jail

Crowded roads allowed mom and dad to chase down the car and yank him from the driver’s seat.
Crowded roads allowed mom and dad to chase down the car and yank him from the driver's seat.(Source: Gray Image Bank (custom credit))
By Travis Noriega
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are looking for a trusty on work detail who escaped from the Morris County Jail.

Around 10:45 am on Friday, a trusty named Marcus Holloway, 39, escaped from the Morris County Jail while he was on work detail.

Sheriff Jack Martin says Holloway “ran off” while he was on work detail.

Martin says Holloway has been in the county jail since April 18, on misdemeanor charges including theft, criminal mischief, and evading arrest.

Holloway is a white male with black hair, is 6 foot 2 inches tall, and 240 pounds. He could be wearing a khaki uniform with a white shirt underneath. Sheriff Martin says he could also be wearing blue shorts.

Sheriff Martin says game wardens, DPS, sheriff deputies, and local city police have been assisting, searching the area around the Morris County Jail where Holloway escaped.

Dogs and drones have been employed as part of the search.

Martin said the sheriff’s office didn’t have an idea of where Holloway could be headed.

The sheriff’s office said there is no reason to believe Holloway is armed or dangerous.

Donald Ray Miller, Jr., 21, is in the Gregg County Jail.
The City of Gladewater has rescinded it boil-water notice.
Regal Longview
Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
Bull escapes trailer while owner eats tacos in Denton, 3 hour chase ensues

Payne Springs firefighters, EMS respond after man falls 30 feet out of tree
7-on-7 football is in full swing, and today in Crockett was the Piney Woods State Qualifying...
Fire Marshal Kevin May said the burn house lets them practice detailed scenarios.
Fire Marshal Kevin May said the burn house lets them practice detailed scenarios.
