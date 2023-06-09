Inmate on work detail escapes Morris County Jail

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are looking for a trusty on work detail who escaped from the Morris County Jail.

Around 10:45 am on Friday, a trusty named Marcus Holloway, 39, escaped from the Morris County Jail while he was on work detail.

Sheriff Jack Martin says Holloway “ran off” while he was on work detail.

Martin says Holloway has been in the county jail since April 18, on misdemeanor charges including theft, criminal mischief, and evading arrest.

Holloway is a white male with black hair, is 6 foot 2 inches tall, and 240 pounds. He could be wearing a khaki uniform with a white shirt underneath. Sheriff Martin says he could also be wearing blue shorts.

Sheriff Martin says game wardens, DPS, sheriff deputies, and local city police have been assisting, searching the area around the Morris County Jail where Holloway escaped.

Dogs and drones have been employed as part of the search.

Martin said the sheriff’s office didn’t have an idea of where Holloway could be headed.

The sheriff’s office said there is no reason to believe Holloway is armed or dangerous.

