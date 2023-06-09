Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gregg County jury duty cancelled for the week of June 12

Texas State Flag
By Travis Noriega
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County District Courts have cleared their dockets for the week of June 12th, officially cancelling jury duty for the week.

The Gregg County District Clerk released this statement, “Anyone with a summons dated Monday, June 12, 2023 is no longer required to report for jury duty. We appreciate our citizens and their willingness to serve but they do not have to appear next week.”

