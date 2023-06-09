Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gladewater police say suicidal person initiated shelter-in-place

The City of Gladewater has rescinded it boil-water notice.
By Travis Noriega
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Gladewater Police revealed the shelter in place order issued Thursday was prompted by reports of a suicidal individual.

On Thursday, Gladewater dispatch received a call from a woman who found her son’s vehicle abandoned in the Red Rock area on West Commerce Street near South Rodeo Street. The woman also indicated her son was suicidal.

As authorities searched the area they were informed the individual had a gun, prompting authorities to issue a shelter in place order for the area.

The individual was found a short time later in a wooded area holding a handgun. Gladewater police say the individual never pointed the gun at anyone but himself.

The individual was disarmed and escorted out of the wooded area. Gladewater police say he was suffering from a mental episode and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

