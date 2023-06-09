Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Friday’s Weather: Hot again today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s another mild start with fair skies.  Today, temperatures will rise into the lower 90s with a very slight chance for one or two isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.  Fair skies are expected overnight with temperatures only falling to near 70 degrees.  Tomorrow will be hot again with highs in the lower 90s.  However, chances for rain will increase through the day, becoming likely by evening and overnight.  Thunderstorms are expected to be strong to severe as they roll into East Texas with damaging winds being the main threat.  Thunderstorms will come to an end Saturday night with partly cloudy skies on Sunday.  It will still be hot through next week with south and southwest winds becoming breezy at times.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Ray Miller, Jr., 21, is in the Gregg County Jail.
Longview police make arrest following discovery of body inside burned home
The City of Gladewater has rescinded it boil-water notice.
Gladewater police say suspect in custody, shelter order lifted
Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
County Clerk Karen Phillips files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Smith County
Regal Longview
Regal Longview movie theater announces closure
Bull escapes trailer while owner eats tacos in Denton, 3 hour chase ensues
Bull escapes trailer while owner eats tacos in Denton, 3 hour chase ensues

Latest News

Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton reads a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
Nacogdoches City council moves forward with process to hire new city manager
Nacogdoches City council moves forward with process to hire new city manager
The proposed I-20 Rail Corridor service will connect the mega-regions of Dallas-Fort Worth and...
Amtrak officially submits grant application to extend passenger rail service from Meridian, Miss. to Dallas-Fort Worth via I-20 corridor
Tyler Legacy student Fabiola Quijada takes home Broadway Dallas ‘Outstanding Lead Performer...
Tyler legacy student takes home Broadway Dallas ‘Outstanding Lead Performer Award’