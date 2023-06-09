Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: The rest of our Friday will be very warm with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. Storm chances really ramp up for the second half of our Saturday, so a First Alert Weather Day has been declared for tomorrow afternoon and evening. A large portion of East Texas is currently under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) for strong to severe storms, mainly due to the threat of damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat is very low but is not at zero. Whether you are planning to stay at home, or spend your day outdoors, please remain weather alert. Our Saturday will start off mild and fairly quiet, with most staying dry until the early afternoon where pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Storms are expected to become more widespread and could become strong-severe as we move later into the afternoon and evening hours as a cluster of storms advances from North Texas/Southern Oklahoma. Very heavy rainfall, as well as severe wind gusts and large hail will be possible at times as storms move from the northwest to the southeast. Most, if not all, of the storms will be out of East Texas just after midnight on Sunday morning, with very limited rain chances for the remainder of the day. Our forecast begins to trend fairly dry for MOST of East Texas next week, but there will be a few showers and thunderstorms possible north of I-20 Monday through Wednesday as a stalled front sits close to the Red River. For those who stay dry, expect some hot temperatures next week as we warm into the middle 90s each afternoon.

