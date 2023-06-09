Daingerfield, Harmony to advance to state 7-on-7 tournament

CROCKETT, Texas (KLTV) - 7-on-7 football is in full swing, and today in Crockett was the Piney Woods State Qualifying Tournament.

12 teams representing 12 schools competed for a chance to advance to the D3 7-on-7 state tournament in College Station. Competing teams included Beckville, Crockett, Winona, Daingerfield, Corrigan-Camden and Price Carlisle.

Today’s top two teams advancing to state were Daingerfield and Harmony.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.