Daingerfield, Harmony to advance to state 7-on-7 tournament
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KLTV) - 7-on-7 football is in full swing, and today in Crockett was the Piney Woods State Qualifying Tournament.
12 teams representing 12 schools competed for a chance to advance to the D3 7-on-7 state tournament in College Station. Competing teams included Beckville, Crockett, Winona, Daingerfield, Corrigan-Camden and Price Carlisle.
Today’s top two teams advancing to state were Daingerfield and Harmony.
