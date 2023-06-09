Brookeland’s Ebare says he’s mentally preparing for Saturday’s knockout round

UNION SPRINGS, NY (KTRE) - Dakota Ebare says he is mentally preparing for Saturday’s knockout round of the Favorite Fishing Stage Five by checking weather and water temperatures.

Ebare joined East Texas Now on Friday after qualifying for the next round on Thursday.

Ebare grew up in southern Louisiana and moved to Brookeland after college to make Lake Sam Rayburn his home lake.

Ebare finished 11th for his group on Thursday. He landed 43 pounds, two ounces of fish over two days. The top 20 from each of the two groups qualify for the knockout round on Saturday. The top 10 from that round will advance to the championship round on Sunday.

The Favorite Fishing Stage Five is part of Major League Fishing’s Bass Pro Tour.

