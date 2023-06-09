Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Baptist official in Louisiana arrested on sex crime charges

Daryl Stagg, 60, of Pollock, was arrested on Thursday and is being held at the Grant Parish...
Daryl Stagg, 60, of Pollock, was arrested on Thursday and is being held at the Grant Parish Detention Center in Colfax.(GPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB/Gray News) - A prominent Louisiana Baptist leader in the central Louisiana area has been arrested, law enforcement said.

Daryl Stagg, 60, of Pollock, was arrested on Thursday and is being held at the Grant Parish Detention Center in Colfax.

The Louisiana Baptist Convention confirmed that Stagg has been the associational mission strategist for the Big Creek and CenLa Baptist associations.

Stagg has been charged with felonies: three counts each of oral sexual battery, first degree rape, aggravated crimes against nature and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Bond has been set at $500,000. He remains in jail at this time.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office said that there will be a press conference on Monday to discuss a recent investigation involving sex crimes with young children as victims.

Sheriff Steven McCain said that he is concerned that there may be other victims related to the case. The Union Parish and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Offices will be at the press conference as well.

In a statement, the Louisiana Baptist Convention said it doesn’t have comment on the matter being investigated: “However, more importantly, our prayers are with all those involved for an appropriate and healing resolution to this matter. Daryl Stagg is not an employee of the Louisiana Baptist Convention, nor does the Convention provide oversight or supervision of him.”

Copyright 2023 KALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

