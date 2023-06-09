Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Affidavit: Tyler woman confesses to starting house fire that killed dog

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman was arrested Wednesday after police say she started a house fire that destroyed the residence and resulted in the death of a dog.

On April 26, a residence in the 8100 block of Kevin Drive in Tyler was destroyed by a fire that also led to the destruction of a car, a motorcycle and the death of a dog. The homeowner said he believed his cousin may have been responsible for the incident, as the vehicle observed from Ring camera footage closely resembled the vehicle driven by his cousin, Ruthie Joe Cassettari, 51, of Tyler.

The house is located on the 8000 block of Kevin Drive in Tyler.

The affidavit states the investigator was able to make contact with Cassettari who he said immediately began to explain she had been at Barskdale Air Force Base in Shreveport all week and wouldn’t be returning to Tyler until later and that she had not been in Tyler at the time of the fire, despite the investigator not having asked a single question or explained why he was calling. The investigator then obtained a warrant to search Cassettari’s phone based on suspicions he had from their phone call and how her explanation clashed with witness testimony and surveillance footage.

The affidavit states that data from Cassettari’s phone show her leaving Barksdale Air Force Base the day of the fire and also placed her phone at the site of the fire itself at the time of the incident.

On Tuesday, investigators interviewed Cassettari, at which point they claim she confessed to setting the house on fire by igniting lighter fluid-soaked newspaper which had been placed under a door.

Cassettari has been since booked into the Smith County Jail and charged with arson and cruelty to non-livestock animals with $200,000 and $50,000 bonds respectively.

