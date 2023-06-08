Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office searching for man suspected of sexually abusing child

Quinton Antoine Branch
Quinton Antoine Branch(Upshur County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Press Release

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child case that occurred in Upshur County.

During the investigation, a suspect was identified as Quinton Antoine Branch, 41 years of age, of Helena, Montana. Mr. Branch is a former resident of the Upshur County area, and has family and acquaintances here. Mr. Branch is described as a black male, 5′9, 220 pounds wearing a dark colored shirt and pants.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Quinton Antoine Branch for the offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Branch was last seen on foot in the in the area of Highway 49 near Elderberry Road as of approximately 6am this morning. Mr. Branch has contacted family and threatened to harm himself.

Suspect Branch is known to the victim and her family.

Anyone with information on Mr. Branch’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 903-843-2541 or contact Upshur County Crime Stoppers at 800-396-3351.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
County Clerk Karen Phillips files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Smith County
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Dudley announced the closure on social media.
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe to close permanently due to owner’s recent health prognosis
The wreck happened about 8 p.m. A medical helicopter has responded.
1 killed, 3 injured in crash with semi-truck near Lindale
A shooting took place near the corner of Martin and Houston streets in Kilgore.
Kilgore police subdue intoxicated rifle-wielding man near Kilgore College

Latest News

Harleton captures state title in 10-5 win over Shiner
Harleton captures state title in 10-5 win over Shiner
Friends lip balm
Kitchen Pickin’: ‘It’s a billion-dollar industry!’
Donald Ray Miller, Jr., 21, is in the Gregg County Jail.
Longview police make arrest following discovery of body inside burned home
Longview ISD
Longview ISD to consider architects for possible bond election