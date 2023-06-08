Upshur County Sheriff’s Office searching for man suspected of sexually abusing child

From Press Release

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child case that occurred in Upshur County.

During the investigation, a suspect was identified as Quinton Antoine Branch, 41 years of age, of Helena, Montana. Mr. Branch is a former resident of the Upshur County area, and has family and acquaintances here. Mr. Branch is described as a black male, 5′9, 220 pounds wearing a dark colored shirt and pants.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Quinton Antoine Branch for the offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Branch was last seen on foot in the in the area of Highway 49 near Elderberry Road as of approximately 6am this morning. Mr. Branch has contacted family and threatened to harm himself.

Suspect Branch is known to the victim and her family.

Anyone with information on Mr. Branch’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 903-843-2541 or contact Upshur County Crime Stoppers at 800-396-3351.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.