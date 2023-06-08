Tyler ISD approves use of safety film on exterior doors, windows

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD board approved security measures at a workshop meeting on Thursday.

One measure involves adding safety and security film to exterior doors and ground-level windows. A board member claimed the district has already applied film at many schools in the district, and this step adds on to that effort.

Additionally, the board approved expanding the fencing around the soccer field at Jack Elementary so the space will be enclosed. According to the 2022-2025 school safety formula grant, installation of an eight-foot chain link fence would be needed to make the field compliant.

