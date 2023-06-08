Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Thursday’s Weather: Chance for afternoon storms again

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s another mild start with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s.  It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today and once again, there is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms to pop up this afternoon.  Any activity will die out this evening, but another chance for isolated thunderstorms is in the forecast for tomorrow as well.  Those that see the rain will also see a welcome cool down during the late afternoon and early evening.  Those that don’t see the rain will see temperatures in the lower 90s this afternoon.  By Saturday, a stronger storm system will move toward East Texas.  This will bring a more likely chance for widespread thunderstorms to the forecast for Saturday evening and some of these storms could become strong to severe, coming to an end Saturday overnight.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
County Clerk Karen Phillips files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Smith County
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Dudley announced the closure on social media.
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe to close permanently due to owner’s recent health prognosis
The wreck happened about 8 p.m. A medical helicopter has responded.
1 killed, 3 injured in crash with semi-truck near Lindale
A shooting took place near the corner of Martin and Houston streets in Kilgore.
Kilgore police subdue intoxicated rifle-wielding man near Kilgore College

Latest News

Ryder, 12, shares with us a long list of his favorite things to do at the park
Ryder ready to share zest of life, hobbies with parents who will give him forever home
Water main break
Water service expected to return to Lufkin customers within next several hours
Polk County cell tower burglary leads to arrest of 3, warrant issued for fourth person on drug...
Polk County cell tower burglary leads to arrest of 3, warrant issued for fourth person on drug charges
The proposed I-20 Rail Corridor service will connect the mega-regions of Dallas-Fort Worth and...
Amtrak officially submits grant application to extend passenger rail service from Meridian, Miss. to Dallas-Fort Worth via I-20 corridor