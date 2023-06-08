Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Very warm today and Friday with a few showers and t'storms. Isolated severe storms possible later on Saturday.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We’ve got quite a warm day ahead as temperatures climb into the lower 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, but coverage will be fairly limited so count yourself lucky if you happen to get any rain today! Our Friday will be much of the same, with very warm highs in the lower 90s and spotty PM rain chances. The first half of our Saturday will be mostly dry and quite warm, but showers and thunderstorms will likely have better coverage across East Texas, and a few thunderstorms could become severe. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats on Saturday through the afternoon, evening, and early overnight hours, so please remain weather alert, especially if you have any outdoor plans. Skies trend mostly dry for our Sunday and temperatures begin to trend even warmer as East Texas will likely see a range of lower to middle 90s during the heat of the day. A cold front is expected to stall across our northern counties come Monday, which could help a few more showers and thunderstorms form to help with the heat, but for those that stay dry you will see more of the same: Muggy and hot weather. Unfortunately, our warming trend does not end in the lower 90s, and temperatures are expected to further soar into the middle 90s for the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
County Clerk Karen Phillips files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Smith County
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Dudley announced the closure on social media.
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe to close permanently due to owner’s recent health prognosis
The wreck happened about 8 p.m. A medical helicopter has responded.
1 killed, 3 injured in crash with semi-truck near Lindale
A shooting took place near the corner of Martin and Houston streets in Kilgore.
Kilgore police subdue intoxicated rifle-wielding man near Kilgore College

Latest News

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 6-8-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 6-8-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 6-8-23
Some good rainfall in several cities Wednesday afternoon.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips