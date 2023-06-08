Ryder, 12, ready to share zest of life, hobbies with parents who will give him forever home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For Ryder, 12, his wide variety of interests keeps him happy and engaged in so many different settings.

That was on full display as we enjoyed an early summer day at Lindsey Park in Tyler.

“Beautiful day,” said Ryder looking up at the clouds. “Very great day to get out and do something.”

That could mean a lot for Ryder. He told us he enjoys playing a number of different sports, even if he wasn’t incredibly passionate about playing them seriously in the future.

“Soccer, basketball.... I’ll watch football but I don’t know anything about it,” explained Ryder with a chuckle.

He’s the kind of kid who appreciates the “little things,” but shares the same hobbies as his peers, like video games.

“Call of Duty, Fortnite, Apex Legends, anywhere between that category.” Those are just a few of Ryder’s favorites. He hopes to use his gaming talents to become a video game developer or tester one day.

Ryder also hopes to be able to share his childhood with his siblings.

“Two brothers and two sisters,” said Ryder as he recalled his family life. When asked if he seeing them was something he would like, he responded with a heartfelt, “yes.”

As for parents - he’s not asking for much.

“Somebody who just takes care of me, feeds me, gets me what I need and all that.”

And one more thing...

“I don’t really like vegetables but I’ll try them. I may not like them but I’ll try them.”

To learn more about Ryder, click here, to view her profile and caseworker contact information on the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange. TARE ID: 106708

