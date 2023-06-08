Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

More afternoon/evening showers/t’showers on Thu/Fri. Better chances on Sat. Even a few storms.
More afternoon/evening showers/thundershowers through Friday. A few storms possible on Saturday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered showers and thunderstorms occurred over portions of ETX today and into the late evening hours. We should see a few more develop tomorrow and Friday afternoon/evening as well. On Saturday, we could see a few more develop during the afternoon/evening and even into the nighttime hours as a weak cold front moves into the northern areas of East Texas late this weekend...so a few more storms will be possible. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will remain in the forecast on Sunday as the front backs through the northern sections as a warm front. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a SLIGHT RISK for a few stronger thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon/evening over the Central and Western sections of ETX. We will monitor this for you as we get closer. Starting early next week, the rain chances end and the temperatures start to rise into the middle 90s. Have a great Wednesday Night.

