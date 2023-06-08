Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin’s ‘Manhattan Fine Dining Restaurant’ to be sold, reopened as ‘Napolis’

By Travis Noriega
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In a Facebook on Monday, Destin Sabani, announced his retirement and that the restaurant would be closing after 28 years.

In Sabani’s heartfelt post he said, “I am so grateful for the support and loyalty that you have shown us over the years, and I feel honored to have been a part of your lives and celebrations.”

“Napolis” of Nacogdoches is buying the restaurant with plans to reopen in “a couple of months” as another “Napolis.”

Napolis will honor gift cards for “Manhattan.”

Manhattan Fine Dining provided their customers with “renowned dry aged steaks and the freshest of seafood,” as well as an “extensive wine list of more than 500 bottles.”

In his retirement Sabani said he looks forward to “spending more time with his family and traveling to new places.”

The announcement of the restaurant’s closing was met with mixed emotions. Patrons in the Facebook post’s comments congratulating Sabani on his retirement, praising the restaurant, and expressing sadness and the “Manhattan’s” departure.

Sabani closes his goodbye with “I will always look back on our time together with fondness and gratitude. Thank you for everything.”

