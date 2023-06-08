Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Laneville man accused of beating man to death with ax handle gets reduced sentencing

Arraignment for John Brown.
Arraignment for John Brown.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man charged with murder in 2021 pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault on Thursday.

John Houston Brown, 41, of Laneville, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in the 2021 death of David Dean Pitman. Brown had originally been accused of beating the man to death with an ax handle, but the charge was reduced to aggravated assault. Brown received a sentence of 5 years federal confinement with credit for time served on Thursday in Judge Alfonso Charles’ court.

According to a witness in the 2021 incident, Pitman and Brown were fighting in the front yard and she could see Brown hitting Pitman with an object. She said Brown then returned to the truck carrying a wooden ax handle and they left the home.

A second witness, who was staying at the home, said Pitman was then inside the home and banging on the wall between the bathroom and her bedroom and asking her to come help him take off his shirt. The witness said Pitman’s face was covered in blood. She said she helped Pitman pull off several tops. She said she asked Pitman what happened and he said he was beaten by a man in a truck with a steel pipe.

The witness said the next morning, she got up and saw Pitman was asleep on the couch. When she returned that evening, she allegedly found Pitman dead.

Judge Charles said that Brown will not be eligible for parole until he has served half of his sentence.

Related

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
County Clerk Karen Phillips files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Smith County
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Dudley announced the closure on social media.
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe to close permanently due to owner’s recent health prognosis
The wreck happened about 8 p.m. A medical helicopter has responded.
1 killed, 3 injured in crash with semi-truck near Lindale
A shooting took place near the corner of Martin and Houston streets in Kilgore.
Kilgore police subdue intoxicated rifle-wielding man near Kilgore College

Latest News

A man charged with murder in 2021 pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault on...
Laneville man accused of beating man to death with ax handle gets reduced sentencing
Regal Longview
Regal Longview movie theater announces closure
Patrick Rowe
Former Grand Saline fire captain indicted for child sex crimes
Marqus Gray
Affidavit provides details on shootout at Tyler apartment complex