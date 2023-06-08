Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Kitchen Pickin’: ‘It’s a billion-dollar industry!’

This week on Kitchen Pickin', Jeff is proud of himself for guessing the brand of Steph's show-and-tell.
By Stephanie Frazier and Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This week on East Texas Kitchen Pickin’, Jeff shows some stuff that may be better than what he first thought. Plus some ‘80 finds for us!

Nabisco puzzle

Nabisco puzzle
Nabisco puzzle(KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: I’ve been picking up most puzzles that I see are sealed because I’ve been having good luck with them and they’re a quick flip. However, I didn’t learn until yesterday that this puzzle is from 1983. Now if I could just find the right box for it.

Steph: I guess this would be hard to ship! It’s shaped like a pizza. But it’s a great find. I love the vintage food-related ones you’ve been finding because it’s so cool to see the old logos. Here’s the last one you brought.

Disney Varsity cups

Disney Varsity cups
Disney Varsity cups(KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: These also proved to be worth more than we initially thought. The four cups go for about $20 on eBay, which is just insane to me. Pretty simple cups like a hard Solo cup.

Steph: I don’t get that, either! There must be a lot of Disney collectors in the world. Disney is really fun, for sure, so maybe people just like having pieces of those memories in their homes. Also, these will keep cold drinks nice and chilly, so bonus points, there.

Friends lip balm

Friends lip balm
Friends lip balm(KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: Most weeks it’s pretty easy to find five kitchen-related items that I bought this week but this past weekend just wasn’t kind to us on the kitchen front. So I had to improvise and these cup-shaped lip balms had to do. My wife is a Friends fanatic so she bought these for herself. She’s also a lip balm fanatic so that works out well.

Steph: I mean, they’re just absolutely adorable. I am glad Cheryl treated herself to these. Also, now I’m craving a latte and a visit with my own friends.

Lighted Jack o’ Lantern

Jack o' Lantern
Jack o' Lantern(KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: Like I said, I had to improvise and this Jack o’ lantern had to do. But improvising can be fun because it gives us something different to look at. This is a fiber optic light, which is pretty popular in the resale world. It works great but it has a corn on the cob and egg that have fallen off. But a little superglue will fix that.

Steph: I’d use a hot glue gun, actually, as some foams and such are dissolved by super glue. He’s so cute! I love seasonal decor, and pumpkins, especially. Fall is just about my favorite time of year.

Libbey pitcher

Libbey pitcher
Libbey pitcher(KLTV/KTRE)

Steph: I loved the beachy design of this pitcher, and that the glass is so heavy and nice. It was made in the 1980s according to the research I did about it. I definitely feel a positive connection to that decade, so this was happily scooped up when I saw it.

Jeff: I love Libbey glass and I was just a little too proud of myself for being able to identify this. These things are really sturdy and pretty heavy and Libbey has some cool designs.

Starbucks bowl

Starbucks bowl
Starbucks bowl(KLTV/KTRE)

Steph: This sweet little bowl is from 2003. I bought two of them for $5 in about 2011 at a consignment store, and have used them ever since. They still look shiny and new. Starbucks makes good stuff, as we always say.

Jeff: I struck out of Starbucks this week, so I’m glad Steph could contribute. I can’t explain what it is about their designs, but they certainly know what’s hip at the time.

Check out these episodes of East Texas Kitchen Pickin’:

Kitchen Pickin’: Glowing juicer

Kitchen Pickin’: The Fire King Queen plus 1000 pieces of fun

Kitchen Pickin’: Jeff’s confused

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
County Clerk Karen Phillips files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Smith County
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Dudley announced the closure on social media.
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe to close permanently due to owner’s recent health prognosis
The wreck happened about 8 p.m. A medical helicopter has responded.
1 killed, 3 injured in crash with semi-truck near Lindale
A shooting took place near the corner of Martin and Houston streets in Kilgore.
Kilgore police subdue intoxicated rifle-wielding man near Kilgore College

Latest News

The CDC said a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, but consumers should still check...
Salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, CDC says
Iced beverages account for about 75% of sales at Starbucks.
Starbucks is changing its ice cubes
The new pizza starts with a hand tossed crust, sauced with ranch and is topped with cheese,...
Pizza Hut takes on the pickle pizza for a limited time
Dudley announced the closure on social media.
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe to close permanently due to owner’s recent health prognosis