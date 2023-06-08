Kids Aspiring to Dream celebrates 10 years

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kids Aspiring to Dream (KATD) celebrated its 10th anniversary with its annual Light the Dream Gala.

Good Morning East Texas Weekend’s Andrea Valdez emceed the event.

Performers at the event Saturday included Dulcinea and Sophie Coss, Melody Wiltz, Kianna Sanchez and Chynna Wilson.

Among the honorees at the event were Anetha Francis, Lisa Lininger, Nancy Michelle Taylor and Kristina Hastings.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.