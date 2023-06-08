Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Kids Aspiring to Dream celebrates 10 years

Melody Wiltz
Melody Wiltz(Kids Aspiring to Dream)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kids Aspiring to Dream (KATD) celebrated its 10th anniversary with its annual Light the Dream Gala.

Good Morning East Texas Weekend’s Andrea Valdez emceed the event.

Performers at the event Saturday included Dulcinea and Sophie Coss, Melody Wiltz, Kianna Sanchez and Chynna Wilson.

Among the honorees at the event were Anetha Francis, Lisa Lininger, Nancy Michelle Taylor and Kristina Hastings.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
County Clerk Karen Phillips files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Smith County
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Dudley announced the closure on social media.
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe to close permanently due to owner’s recent health prognosis
The wreck happened about 8 p.m. A medical helicopter has responded.
1 killed, 3 injured in crash with semi-truck near Lindale
A shooting took place near the corner of Martin and Houston streets in Kilgore.
Kilgore police subdue intoxicated rifle-wielding man near Kilgore College

Latest News

Austin Wright and emcee Andrea Valdez
Kids Aspring To Dream Gala
Ryder, 12, shares with us a long list of his favorite things to do at the park
Ryder ready to share zest of life, hobbies with parents who will give him forever home
Ryder ready to share zest of life, hobbies with parents who will give him forever home
KTRE's Mariela Gonzalez speaks with Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce CEO Wayne Mitchell...
Nacogdoches County Blueberry Festival promises food, family fun