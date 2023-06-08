Kellogg, Dollar General to hand out food, art kits in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Families in need can get free food and art kits, including a $10 gift card at this event in Kilgore.

On June 12, between 1 and 3 p.m. The Kellogg Company and Dollar General will be handing out food and art kits to families in need at Helping Hands of Kilgore.

The art kits contain supplies and instructions for four art projects as well as a $10 Dollar General gift card. The art kits are limited to a supply of 200.

In addition to what families can take home, there will be a crafting table where kids can learn how to create their own kaleidoscope.

The Kellogg Company will also be donating $20,000 to the East Texas Food Bank and Dollar General will be donating $5,000 to the local food bank.

Helping Hands of Kilgore is at 201 S. Martin Street in Kilgore, Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.