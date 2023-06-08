Hiway 80 Rescue Mission offers free bottled water

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With East Texas summer heat already on us and temperatures already in the 90s, the threat of dehydration or heat stroke is present.

In Longview, the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission is urging those who are homeless or transient to come into their shelter and get bottled water. Each summer, the shelter is a haven for those trying to get out of the heat, and workers say they are already housing over capacity at the mens’ and womens’ shelters, often sleeping people on the floor with mats.

But, Mission Director of Development Amelia Heatherly said regardless of whether those people decide to stay in the shelter, they want them to stay hydrated.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.