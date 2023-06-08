Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Gladewater police issue shelter in place order

The City of Gladewater has rescinded it boil-water notice.
The City of Gladewater has rescinded it boil-water notice.
By Travis Noriega
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The Gladewater Police Department has issued a shelter in place order for the Red Rock area.

Gladewater police say they are searching for an 18-year-old male who is reported to be suicidal and may have a weapon.

The search is in the Red Rock area near South Rodeo Street. This is near where the Gladewater Rodeo is held.

Police say there is no impact to the rodeo at this time.

Authorities ask that you shelter in your home and stay clear of the area until further notice.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
County Clerk Karen Phillips files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Smith County
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Dudley announced the closure on social media.
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe to close permanently due to owner’s recent health prognosis
The wreck happened about 8 p.m. A medical helicopter has responded.
1 killed, 3 injured in crash with semi-truck near Lindale
A shooting took place near the corner of Martin and Houston streets in Kilgore.
Kilgore police subdue intoxicated rifle-wielding man near Kilgore College

Latest News

Harleton captures state title in 10-5 win over Shiner
Harleton captures state title in 10-5 win over Shiner
Quinton Antoine Branch
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office searching for man suspected of sexually abusing child
Friends lip balm
Kitchen Pickin’: ‘It’s a billion-dollar industry!’
Donald Ray Miller, Jr., 21, is in the Gregg County Jail.
Longview police make arrest following discovery of body inside burned home