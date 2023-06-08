Gladewater police issue shelter in place order

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The Gladewater Police Department has issued a shelter in place order for the Red Rock area.

Gladewater police say they are searching for an 18-year-old male who is reported to be suicidal and may have a weapon.

The search is in the Red Rock area near South Rodeo Street. This is near where the Gladewater Rodeo is held.

Police say there is no impact to the rodeo at this time.

Authorities ask that you shelter in your home and stay clear of the area until further notice.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.