Former Grand Saline fire captain indicted for child sex crimes
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - A former fire captain has been indicted for two felonies by a grand jury.
Patrick Ray Rowe, of Grand Saline, was indicted on May 19 for sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor. Court documents claim these acts were committed on January 9, alleging that Rowe contacted a minor under 17 by electronic message and asked to meet, with the intention to engage in “deviate sexual intercourse.”
Rowe is expected in court on June 15.
Related:
- Grand Saline fire chief releases statement on arrest of captain
- Grand Saline police arrest man accused of child sex crimes
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.