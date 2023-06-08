Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Grand Saline fire captain indicted for child sex crimes

Patrick Rowe
Patrick Rowe(Van Zandt County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - A former fire captain has been indicted for two felonies by a grand jury.

Patrick Ray Rowe, of Grand Saline, was indicted on May 19 for sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor. Court documents claim these acts were committed on January 9, alleging that Rowe contacted a minor under 17 by electronic message and asked to meet, with the intention to engage in “deviate sexual intercourse.”

Rowe is expected in court on June 15.

