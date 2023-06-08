Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Brookeland’s Ebare qualifies for knockout round of New York fishing tournament

Dakota Ebare
Dakota Ebare(Major League Fishing)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. (KTRE) - A Brookeland man has qualified for the second round of a Major League Fishing tournament in New York.

Dakota Ebare finished 11th for his group on Thursday. He has caught 43 pounds, two ounces of fish over two days. The top 20 from each of the two groups qualify for the knockout round on Saturday. The top 10 from that round will advance to the championship round on Sunday.

Ebare has been a part of Major League Fishing since 2020. He earned his first victory at Lake Sam Rayburn in 2023. He has a career winnings of over $1 million.

