Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Boil water notice rescinded for San Augustine residents

(Envato Elements)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice for the San Augustine Rural Public Water System has been rescinded, and the water is now safe to drink.

On June 5, a boil water notice was issued due to conditions in the system, and as of June 8, that notice is no longer in effect.

San Augustine Rural Water has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water they distribute and has provided TCEQ with lab test results that indicate boiling is no longer required prior to use.

If you have any questions, contact the office at 220 W. Columbia St. or call (936) 288-0489. Or, contact Charles Sharp at (936) 201-5001.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
County Clerk Karen Phillips files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Smith County
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Dudley announced the closure on social media.
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe to close permanently due to owner’s recent health prognosis
The wreck happened about 8 p.m. A medical helicopter has responded.
1 killed, 3 injured in crash with semi-truck near Lindale
A shooting took place near the corner of Martin and Houston streets in Kilgore.
Kilgore police subdue intoxicated rifle-wielding man near Kilgore College

Latest News

The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission is urging those who are homeless or transient to come into their...
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission offers free bottled water
The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission is urging those who are homeless or transient to come into their...
WebXtra: Hiway 80 Rescue Mission offers free bottled water
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 6-8-23
Thursday’s Weather: Chance for afternoon storms again
Ryder, 12, shares with us a long list of his favorite things to do at the park
Ryder ready to share zest of life, hobbies with parents who will give him forever home