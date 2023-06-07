Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... I would say rinse and repeat, except that many of us haven’t “rinsed” this week - today’s forecast will be much like the last handful. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected this afternoon with a chance for isolated showers and thundershowers/non-severe thunderstorms. With the rain chance, some of us will see some activity, but many of us won’t. As for temperatures this afternoon, highs today will be around 90-degrees. Copy and paste today’s forecast to the rest of the work week, but no major changes until the weekend. We’ll keep highs in the low 90s through the end of the week, maybe mid 90s in the warm spots. However, on Saturday/Sunday we’ll see a storm system move through the Southern Plains and this system will bring us a chance for thunderstorms on Saturday, and then slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend.

There is a possibility that we could see a few strong to severe storms on Saturday, so please stay alert to changes in the forecast as we get closer to the weekend. To start out next week, we’ll resume our warming trend with summer seeming to finally make its statement that it may be here to stay. Highs will make their way back into the mid 90s by the middle of the week, and it is looking like we could see upper 90s by the end of the week. Some data is also indication highs in the triple digits, but at this point we’re talking about something about 10 or so days out and changes are expected. Through this same period, rain chances look minimal. We’ve definitely had a nice spring and start to summer with the showers, nearly eliminating drought from the area and filling most lakes to capacity. Here’s to hoping the surplus will hold as we enter the dry summer months. Have a great Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

