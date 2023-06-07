Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Nacogdoches County Blueberry Festival promises food, family fun

KTRE's Mariela Gonzalez speaks with Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce CEO Wayne Mitchell about what people can expect to see and eat at the 33rd annual Tex
By Mariela Gonzalez and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES Texas (KTRE) - The Blueberry Festival starts at 8 a.m. on June 10 in downtown Nacogdoches.

Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce CEO Wayne Mitchell speaks about what people can expect to see and eat at the 33rd annual Texas Blueberry Festival.

The Blueberry Bluegrass concert is on June 9.

Darla O’Neill and Grace Handler, also from the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce, let us know what about some of the new and unique activities coming to the festival this year.

Devyn Shea interviews members of the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce about what to expect from the Blueberry Festival.

