Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Gladewater Round-Up to begin its 86th year tonight

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Polish your boots and put on your best Stetson as the annual rodeo that brings thousands of visitors to East Texas kicks off tonight.

This marks the 86th year of the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo and final preparations are being made for the ensuing four nights of events.

Eight-time world champion bull-rider and commentator Don Gay will be calling the action. Rodeo Director Kyle Moore said the rodeo has drawn an enormous fan base from overseas, including Australia and Brazil.

Fans will be treated to various events such as barrel racing, calf-roping and bronc-riding, along with kids events like mutton-busting and the calf-scramble.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
County Clerk Karen Phillips files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Smith County
Jesse Williams
Internet searches lead to murder arrest in missing Tyler woman case
1 dead, 1 injured in Smith County vehicle crash
Dudley announced the closure on social media.
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe to close permanently due to owner’s recent health prognosis

Latest News

Clockwise, beginning top left: Collins, Brooks, J. Lewis, O. Lewis
Grand jury indicts 4 men accused in fatal Lufkin parking lot shooting
Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo
WebXtra: Gladewater Round-Up to begin its 86th year tonight
Boiling water
Boil water notice issued for city of Crockett
Historic plane at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Rose City Airfest to feature aerobatic performances, The Voice winners