WebXtra: Gladewater Round-Up to begin its 86th year tonight

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Polish your boots and put on your best Stetson as the annual rodeo that brings thousands of visitors to East Texas kicks off tonight.

This marks the 86th year of the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo and final preparations are being made for the ensuing four nights of events.

Eight-time world champion bull-rider and commentator Don Gay will be calling the action. Rodeo Director Kyle Moore said the rodeo has drawn an enormous fan base from overseas, including Australia and Brazil.

Fans will be treated to various events such as barrel racing, calf-roping and bronc-riding, along with kids events like mutton-busting and the calf-scramble.

