Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Colorado park ranger frees bear from truck

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials recently freed a bear that trapped itself inside a truck. Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

EVERGREEN, Colorado - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials recently freed a bear that trapped itself inside a truck that had dog food inside it.

A video shared Monday by CPW Northeast Region shows a wildlife officer responding to a driveway in Evergreen where a bear is stuck inside a black pickup truck. There is also an overturned trash can next to the truck, which was left unlocked with dog food inside.

The bear can be seen in the front seats of the truck as the officer tries to open the doors, but they’re locked. The officer unlocks and opens the front passenger side door and shouts as the bear runs away.

“Good lesson to bring in food from your vehicles! Bears can smell it and learn how to open doors,” CPW tweeted alongside the video.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
County Clerk Karen Phillips files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Smith County
Jesse Williams
Internet searches lead to murder arrest in missing Tyler woman case
Dudley announced the closure on social media.
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe to close permanently due to owner’s recent health prognosis
1 dead, 1 injured in Smith County vehicle crash

Latest News

FILE - Professional wrestler The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.
Former WWF champion Iron Sheik dies at 81
Credit: Pesky Critters Wildlife Control / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX
WATCH: Florida animal control wrangles 5-foot crocodile in suburb
Credit: Pesky Critters Wildlife Control / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX
WATCH: Florida animal control wrangles 5-foot crocodile in suburb
Taylor Budowich, right, arrives at the federal courthouse in Miami on Wednesday.
Ex-Trump aide appears at Miami court to testify before federal grand jury
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia