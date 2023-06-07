WATCH: Colorado park ranger frees bear from truck

From TMX

EVERGREEN, Colorado - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials recently freed a bear that trapped itself inside a truck that had dog food inside it.

A video shared Monday by CPW Northeast Region shows a wildlife officer responding to a driveway in Evergreen where a bear is stuck inside a black pickup truck. There is also an overturned trash can next to the truck, which was left unlocked with dog food inside.

The bear can be seen in the front seats of the truck as the officer tries to open the doors, but they’re locked. The officer unlocks and opens the front passenger side door and shouts as the bear runs away.

“Good lesson to bring in food from your vehicles! Bears can smell it and learn how to open doors,” CPW tweeted alongside the video.

