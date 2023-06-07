Tyler police investigating conference center fountain bubble prank

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is investigating an act of vandalism at the newly opened W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.

The City of Tyler released a photo of the fountain outside the building after someone dumped enough soap into it to make it overflow with bubbles. However, city officials released a statement admonishing the prank, stating that such an act could significantly damage the fountain’s functionality.

“We know many people stopped to take photos and videos of the fountain bubbling over at the conference center on Monday. While it may seem like a simple prank, anything other than water can potentially cause issues with the mechanics of the fountain,” the statement said.

The city said the incident has been referred to the police department for investigation, along with the video footage that was captured.

