Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tyler police investigating conference center fountain bubble prank

W.T. Brookshire Conference Center fountain
W.T. Brookshire Conference Center fountain(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is investigating an act of vandalism at the newly opened W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.

The City of Tyler released a photo of the fountain outside the building after someone dumped enough soap into it to make it overflow with bubbles. However, city officials released a statement admonishing the prank, stating that such an act could significantly damage the fountain’s functionality.

“We know many people stopped to take photos and videos of the fountain bubbling over at the conference center on Monday. While it may seem like a simple prank, anything other than water can potentially cause issues with the mechanics of the fountain,” the statement said.

The city said the incident has been referred to the police department for investigation, along with the video footage that was captured.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
County Clerk Karen Phillips files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Smith County
Jesse Williams
Internet searches lead to murder arrest in missing Tyler woman case
1 dead, 1 injured in Smith County vehicle crash
Dudley announced the closure on social media.
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe to close permanently due to owner’s recent health prognosis

Latest News

KTRE's Mariela Gonzalez speaks with Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce CEO Wayne Mitchell...
WebXtra: Nacogdoches County Blueberry Festival promises food, family fun
KTRE's Mariela Gonzalez speaks with Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce CEO Wayne Mitchell...
WebXtra: Texas Blueberry Festival 2023 Media Conference
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Palestine police investigating after dead body found near mall
The wreck happened about 8 p.m. A medical helicopter has responded.
1 killed, 3 injured in crash with semi-truck near Lindale