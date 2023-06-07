Tyler police arrest suspect in connection with apartment complex shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a recent shooting at a North Tyler apartment complex shooting.

Marqus Gray, 21, of Tyler, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct discharging a firearm, evading arrest, as well as multiple narcotics-related charges. His total bond amount is $705,000. KLTV has reached out to the Tyler Police Department for details regarding the narcotics-related charges.

Gray is one of two suspects accused of taking part in a shooting that occurred on May 22 at the Liberty Arms Apartments in the 2600 block of N. Broadway Avenue. Multiple apartment units and parked vehicles were reportedly struck by gunfire from Gray and 18-year-old Kerick Johnson, who also has a warrant out for his arrest. Gray sustained a gunshot wound from the incident.

