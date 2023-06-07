Tyler man accused in scheme to cash bad checks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been arrested for allegedly laundering money by use of bad checks he wrote to his girlfriend in Sept. 2022.

Rashaun Hendren, 31, is accused of working together with his girlfriend to commit fraud after it was reportedly found that she was cashing bad checks written by Hendren. An arrest document said that Hendren had written six checks to the woman on Sept. 9, 2022 varying from $350 to $1,350, all noted as being for “rent.” The total reported amount of the checks was $4,050, but it was found that Hendren’s checking account contained much less than this.

Hendren’s girlfriend was allegedly found to have been depositing large amounts of cash into her account at different Southside Bank locations in the area. The arrest document said that when the woman was questioned about the checks from Hendren, she claimed to know nothing about their legitimacy, nor why Hendren had labeled each “rent.”

A safety deposit box at Southside Bank in Hendren’s girlfriend’s name was reportedly recovered by police, and allegedly contained $19,400 in cash along with a few pieces of jewelry.

The document said that the investigators reviewed phone calls between Hendren and his father, with Hendren’s girlfriend also present. Hendren reportedly confessed to his father that he was intentionally writing bad checks for his girlfriend to cash and return to him, saying “that’s the money I used to flip the money in the casino.”

Hendren also allegedly told his father that he left “30 bands,” or $30,000, with his girlfriend when he was arrested. Hendren reportedly claimed that he had won this money at a casino in Louisiana, where the document said he had previously been arrested on another warrant.

The document said that Hendren’s father explained over the phone that the bad checks were a form of fraud. He then allegedly went on to coach Hendren’s girlfriend on what story to stick to, telling her to say she did not know there was no money in Hendren’s account for the checks.

Due to the evidence found by investigators, it is believed that Hendren’s girlfriend returned money to him from the bad checks he wrote, which he then used to play in the Louisiana casino. Casino documentation confirms that Hendren had won large amounts of money, not his girlfriend.

Hendren was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on two charges of money laundering on $300,000 total bonds. According to authorities, there will be no charges pursued against Hendren’s girlfriend.

