TRAFFIC ALERT: Major wreck blocking westbound traffic on I-20 near Lindale

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck has completely blocked westbound traffic near Lindale Tuesday.

Traffic from just west of the Hideaway exit nearly all the way to the Hwy 110 exit is blocked. A witness reports that at least one medical helicopter and several ambulances are at the scene.

Drivers should avoid the area. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

