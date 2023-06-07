TRAFFIC ALERT: Major wreck blocking westbound traffic on I-20 near Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck has completely blocked westbound traffic near Lindale Tuesday.

Traffic from just west of the Hideaway exit nearly all the way to the Hwy 110 exit is blocked. A witness reports that at least one medical helicopter and several ambulances are at the scene.

Drivers should avoid the area. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.