Splash Kingdom to host child drowning prevention event

CANTON, Texas - Canton, TX – On Thursday, June 22nd, 2023, tens of thousands of kids and adults at aquatic facilities around the world will unite for the 14th year in a row to spread the word Swimming Lessons Save Lives™.

A global event, The World’s Largest Swim Lesson ™ (WLSL), will be taking place over the course of 24 hours at hundreds of aquatic centers, swim schools and waterparks. Recent studies show that TEAM WLSLTM continues to make a difference.

According to the American Red Cross, data from 2020 shows an increase in children’s water competency and in the overall number of people taking swimming lessons. But there’s more work to be done. Research released by the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2021 shows drowning has become THE Leading cause of unintended death for U.S. children ages 1-4-number one, ahead of car accidents, birth abnormalities and cancer. And, drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury-related death throughout the rest of the world.

This issue is truly a matter of life and death for kids and families, regardless of race, economics or geography. Splash Kingdom Paradise Island in Canton will be serving as an official Host Location Facility for the 2023 WLSL event. Parents are invited to learn more about this phenomenal event by visiting WLSL.org.

About: The World’s Largest Swimming LessonTM was created to raise awareness about the importance of teaching children to swim to prevent childhood drowning. Since its inception, more than 354,000 children and adults have participated in WLSL Lessons generating more than 2.5 billion media impressions about the importance of learning to swim.

