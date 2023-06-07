Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rose City Airfest to feature aerobatic performances, The Voice winners

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans can get up close to historic aircraft, watch impressive displays of planes performing aerobatics and listen to The Voice winners A Girl Named Tom perform, all at the Rose City Airfest on Friday, June 30. All proceeds from the event go to benefit Tyler’s Camp V, which provides services and resources to East Texas veterans.

East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea speaks with Camp V’s executive director about the event.

