Rose City Airfest to feature aerobatic performances, The Voice winners

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans can get up close to historic aircraft, watch impressive displays of planes performing aerobatics and listen to The Voice winners A Girl Named Tom perform, all at the Rose City Airfest on Friday, June 30. All proceeds from the event go to benefit Tyler’s Camp V, which provides services and resources to East Texas veterans.

East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea speaks with Camp V’s executive director about the event.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.