Republican candidates make their way to West Texas

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley have made their way to the Permian Basin
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 2024 election is in full swing as more Republican candidates are throwing their names into the ring.

Many of them are on campaign tours, two of those candidates Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley have made their way to the Permian Basin.

According to CBS News, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are two of the favorites to win the Republican ticket in the 2024 primaries.

Ron DeSantis is currently the governor of Florida and since entering the race last month has been a odds-on favorite to win the nomination for the Republican party.

Wednesday Governor DeSantis was at a private fundraising event in Midland.

Thursday former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is in town at an oil rig in Stanton.

Both candidates are coming here to familiarize themselves with the Permian Basin.

“We’re introducing them to oil and gas and the importance of energy independence and so it’s important for them to come here to learn about the importance of being energy independent and supporting the Permian Basin,” said Steven Villela, Midland County VP Chair for the Republican Party

Both candidates though will have different ways of spreading their campaign with Governor Desantis attending a private event this evening and Haley going out into the oil fields.

Despite the differences in what they are doing, both are here for the same reason.

“Both of them also are trying to meet their goal for the August debate for the Republican Party and so they’re just trying to figure out which one of their goals they’re trying to meet and how to best accomplish that so that they can both debate each other and the other candidates,” said, Villela

One of the hot topics in this year’s election is going to be not just the rise in inflation but also the rise in gas prices. And right here in the Permian Basin residents and oil field workers know the importance of our elected officials understanding the industry.

“When you take them out to a rig, when you take them out to a pipeline when you show them crews out here they get to see and understand better what we’re doing out here and how important and how crucial it is where it can’t be done anywhere else than here,” said, Villela

Despite the excitement in the Basin for Desantis and Haley visiting, there is also concern with their arrival.

Hannah Horrick of the Ector County Democratic Party said quote

"Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are both in Midland this week, but don't mistake their trip for an attempt to hear from everyday

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

