Police in Texas looking for mother of dead newborn found in front yard

FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives in North Texas are asking the public for help identifying and locating the mother of a newborn whose body was found in the front yard of a residence.

The discovery was made at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, in the 5100 block of Birchman Avenue.

Investigators, however, believe the infant was left in that location between the hours of 10:00 p.m. on June 5 and 6:40 a.m. on June 6.

Police did not clarify whether they believe the newborn was dead or alive when it was left behind.

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to locate video surveillance, or information that will identify the child’s mother, family, or any other witnesses who may have information about this child.

If anyone has information, please contact FWPD investigators at 682-382-1510 or 682-382-1524.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.