Person found dead inside burned Longview structure

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a homicide after a body was found inside a burned structure.

According to a Longview Fire Department post, firefighters responded to a fire in the 100 block of East Avelon Avenue at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and found someone dead. Longview police are investigating this as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Longvew police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.

