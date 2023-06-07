Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Person found dead inside burned Longview structure

Longview police are responding...
Longview police are responding...(Source: KLTV)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a homicide after a body was found inside a burned structure.

According to a Longview Fire Department post, firefighters responded to a fire in the 100 block of East Avelon Avenue at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and found someone dead. Longview police are investigating this as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Longvew police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
County Clerk Karen Phillips files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Smith County
Jesse Williams
Internet searches lead to murder arrest in missing Tyler woman case
1 dead, 1 injured in Smith County vehicle crash
Dudley announced the closure on social media.
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe to close permanently due to owner’s recent health prognosis

Latest News

Clockwise, beginning top left: Collins, Brooks, J. Lewis, O. Lewis
Grand jury indicts 4 men accused in fatal Lufkin parking lot shooting
Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo
WebXtra: Gladewater Round-Up to begin its 86th year tonight
Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo
WebXtra: Gladewater Round-Up to begin its 86th year tonight
Boiling water
Boil water notice issued for city of Crockett
Historic plane at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Rose City Airfest to feature aerobatic performances, The Voice winners