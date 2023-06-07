Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pedestrian killed after being struck by box truck near Tyler

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian was killed on State Highway 31 early Tuesday morning.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Cody B. Collins, 34, of Tyler, was walking in the westbound lane of Highway 31 when he was struck by a 2021 Freightliner box truck driven by Kenneth Garland, 55, of Longview.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

