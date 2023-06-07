Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Palestine police investigating after dead body found near mall

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found near the Palestine Mall on Wednesday morning.

According to a report by the Palestine Police Department, emergency responders were sent to the Palestine Mall parking lot in the 1900 block of South Loop 256 after the body of a man was found around 7:45 a.m.

Officers said they found an unidentified black male deceased in the grassy area near the parking lot. Investigators said that, based on items found at the scene, the subject appeared to have been consuming alcohol at the location prior to his death but there were no obvious signs of foul play. An autopsy of the man has been ordered.

Anyone with information on the possible I.D. for this person or with any other related information is asked to contact Det. Jason Waldon at 903-0731-8497 or the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254.

