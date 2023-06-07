Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... An Ozone Action Day is in effect for Wednesday for several East Texas Counties. Once again, a chance for late afternoon/evening showers and thundershowers over a portion of East Texas on Wednesday. Lesser chances on Thursday and Friday. A slight increase on Saturday and then less on Sunday. A front is expected to pass through on Sunday, but no cold air is likely...just a shift in the wind out of the west. Low temperatures will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s and highs from the lower to middle 90s. No severe weather is expected, and the chances of rain drop out of the forecast early next week. By the middle to end of NEXT week, the forecast for high temperatures jumps into the upper 90s, so the summer heat is just on the horizon. Let’s hope something changes between now and then. Have a great night, East Texas.

