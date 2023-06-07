Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin road closed due to water main break

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
From Press Release

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The feeder road in front of Chevron at 3019 S. John Redditt Drive (former Kmart shopping-center location) to Ashley Furniture is currently closed as we work to repair a water main break.

Please avoid the area if at all possible and expect delays while traveling South First Street near the Loop 287 intersection.

We expect the repair to take several hours and we will give additional updates as we know more.

