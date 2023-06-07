Kilgore police investigating after kittens abandoned at city park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is investigating an incident where someone abandoned a litter of kittens at a city park.

According to a report by the department, video surveillance footage shows a person leaving the kittens at Kilgore City Park on North Street. Police are seeking information regarding the person’s identity.

Police emphasized that abandoning domesticated, non-livestock animals in this manner is a violation of the Kilgore City Code.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Kilgore Animal Control at 903-988-4120.

