Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Kilgore police investigating after kittens abandoned at city park

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is investigating an incident where someone abandoned a litter of kittens at a city park.

According to a report by the department, video surveillance footage shows a person leaving the kittens at Kilgore City Park on North Street. Police are seeking information regarding the person’s identity.

Police emphasized that abandoning domesticated, non-livestock animals in this manner is a violation of the Kilgore City Code.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Kilgore Animal Control at 903-988-4120.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
County Clerk Karen Phillips files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Smith County
Jesse Williams
Internet searches lead to murder arrest in missing Tyler woman case
1 dead, 1 injured in Smith County vehicle crash
Dudley announced the closure on social media.
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe to close permanently due to owner’s recent health prognosis

Latest News

A driver crashed into a trailer on Beckham Avenue in Tyler.
Car drives into trailer on Beckham Avenue in Tyler
Car drives into trailer on Beckham Avenue in Tyler
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
TWU meets and exceeds all safety guidelines set by state and federal regulations. T
Annual report shows Tyler water meets, exceeds drinking quality standards
The Kennard fans showed up to see if their Tigers could get a win and advance to the state...
Kennard Tigers lose semifinals in walk-off