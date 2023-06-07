Kennard Tigers lose semifinals in walk-off

KENNARD, Texas (KTRE) - The Kennard fans showed up to see if their Tigers could get a win and advance to the state championship. Their only obstacle a tough Abbott Panther team.

This proved to be true in the first inning with the Panthers as the home team. They get a single to right field with a man on first and second. The runner on second is able to score putting Abbott on top 1-0. Then two batters later with the bases juiced Hogan Warren hits a slow bouncer to Shortstop allowing the runner on third to score on the fielders choice. Abbott up two to nothing.

But in the third inning Kennard would rally by getting the bases loaded for Kade Hauck (HOWK) who would get the sac fly and get the Tigers first runner in across the plate to cut the lead in half. Later in the inning bases loaded again. A single by Dakota Murray would score 2 putting the Tigers up 3-2. And just like that the Kennard Tigers are in the drivers seat.

Then in the 4th they would add to the lead thanks to a throwing error to third base allowing the runner to score. Kennard now leading 4-2.

But Abbott would come back to tie it up and with Kennard unable to score in the 7th inning. The Panthers would have a chance to win it. And with two outs runner on second Abbotts 3rd baseman Conner Sullins gets the hit that the Panthers needed. The runner on second round third and comes in to score.

The Panthers win it 5-4 on the walk-off win bringing Kennards season to and end.

