Juvenile killed in Marshall shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are seeking the public’s help for information in connection with a Wednesday morning death of a juvenile.

Just after 1:30 a.m., dispatch received a call regarding someone lying on the road at the 1800 block of Alexander Street. Officers found a juvenile dead from a gunshot wound. Marshall police will not release his name.

An investigation involving surveillance footage shows the young man had been lying in the street long enought for at least two vehicles to drive past, yet they did not call police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Marshall police at 903-935-4575. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

