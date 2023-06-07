Grand jury indicts 4 men accused in fatal Lufkin parking lot shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County Grand Jury has handed down indictments on each of four men accused in connection with a Lufkin homicide.

Justavian Fann, 19, of Jasper, was killed on March 12, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies had responded to a call at about 3:30 a.m. that Sunday regarding a shooting. They found a large group of people in the parking lot of the Cabbage Patch Club on Charlton Road. Fann was found on the ground and was dead.

After an investigation, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jaiquies Lewis, 17; Zahdyn Brooks, 19; Jaykeevien Collins, 19; and Omarion Lewis, 18, in connection with the shooting. All four men remain incarcerated and have bond set at $500,000 each.

Omarion Lewis, who was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was indicted on May 25. He has an arraignment hearing scheduled on June 15 according to Angelina County records.

Records also show that Jaiquies Lewis, Zahdyn Brooks, and Jaykeevien Collins were indicted on May 24, and arraignment hearings are set for June 15.

