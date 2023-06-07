Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former WWF champion Iron Sheik dies at 81

FILE - Professional wrestler The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.
FILE - Professional wrestler The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, better known by his professional wrestling name The Iron Sheik, has died at the age of 81, his family announced Wednesday.

Family members posted the news of his death on his official Twitter account.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come,” they said in the statement.

Iron Sheik won the WWF (now WWE) championship in 1983 at Madison Square Garden, WWE said in his bio. He lost the title one month later to Hulk Hogan in one of the matches that helped professional wrestling become a mainstream attraction.

The family’s statement spoke of Vaziri’s love and dedication to his family, including Carly, his wife of 47 years, their children and grandchildren.

“He was a loving and dedicated father,” the statement said. “He instilled in them the values of perseverance, determination and the importance of following their dreams.”

A former amateur wrestler originally from Iran, he became one of the most well-known “heels,” or villains, in the business with his anti-American antics, as well as his charismatic promos and physical presence. He also famously feuded with Sgt. Slaughter and then teamed with him years later.

His Twitter account, with its expletive-filled, tongue-in-cheek posts, introduced him to a new generation of fans decades after leaving the ring full time. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

