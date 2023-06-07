Former Van Zandt County sheriff’s sergeant sentenced to 42 months in federal prison

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A federal judge has sentenced a former sergeant with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office to three and half years in federal prison.

As part of a plea deal, David Yager will spend 42 months in prison for a Feb. 2021 incident in which repeatedly punched a restrained detainee in the chest with a taser, which he also deployed on the detainee, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Yager said he did it out of anger, according to the DOJ.

“I’m deeply sorry for what I did,” Yager said inside a Tyler federal courtroom on Wednesday.

David Yager (right) walks out of the federal courthouse in Tyler with his attorney on June 7, 2023. (Jamey Boyum KLTV)

When asked by the judge about the sentence, Yager’s attorney said he felt it was appropriate based on his age and cooperation with officials. Federal prosecutors said they too felt the sentence was appropriate considering Yager’s early admission to guilt and the fact that he’ll never again be a law enforcement officer.

In addition to his prison sentence, Yager will be on three years of supervised release following his time behind bars.

Yager has until July 7, 2023, to self-surrender at his assigned prison.

